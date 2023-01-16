Looking Back: North Lewisburg

The first permanent settlement of the North Lewisburg area is credited to the Hezekiah Spain family. (History of North Lewisburg, Ohio 1826-2002). They came to the area from Dinwiddie County, Virginia in 1805. Hezekiah Spain purchased 1,063 acres of land in the area for $2 per acre in 1806.

In 1826, Gray Gary platted the village of North Lewisburg on land he had purchased. The site was on Spain’s Creek near a large spring. Gary sold at auction the first lot for $18.

Photo #1 is of a map of North Lewisburg taken from the 1853 map of Champaign County. This map of North Lewisburg includes a directory of businesses. Photo #2 is a circa 1910 photo of North Lewisburg looking down South Sycamore Street. The town hall building is seen on the left of the photo. This is one of many photos of North Lewisburg shared with the Champaign County Historical Society by Max Coates, a longtime resident of North Lewisburg.

Coates will present a program on the history of North Lewisburg at the Champaign County Historical Museum on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. Come and learn about the rich history of this Champaign County community.

___

The Champaign County Historical Museum is a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum located at 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Photo #1 is of a map of North Lewisburg taken from the 1853 map of Champaign County. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2023/01/web1_20230103_142747.jpg Photo #1 is of a map of North Lewisburg taken from the 1853 map of Champaign County. Submitted photo Photo #2 is a circa 1910 photo of North Lewisburg looking down South Sycamore Street. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2023/01/web1_65d62a29-473a-45e9-9fcd-6fe1d6c3a46f_full.jpg Photo #2 is a circa 1910 photo of North Lewisburg looking down South Sycamore Street. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from CCHS

Info from CCHS