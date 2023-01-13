PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Nova! Nova is a beautiful 1-1/2 year old spayed female. She is one of last year’s kittens who has been overlooked – possibly because she’s a little on the quiet side. Nova is a gentle soul who would love to find a home that will appreciate her need for a quiet place where she can relax and be petted. Come visit her in the Catacabana Room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Snow and I am a male cat just now about 1 year old. I am all of these things: friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, playful, smart, brave, curious, quiet, and dignified.

My people moved away and left me and my little dog friend in their apartment to fend for ourselves. The kind neighbor realized that nobody was going in and out of the apartment and she could hear my doggie friend barking. She had someone check and sure enough they were gone and we were left behind. My little buddy chihuahua has been adopted and now I’m hoping that since I took such good care of him … that it will be my turn now to have a new home! I am fully vetted and neutered and ready to go. I am a very gentle boy and just want you to take me home so I can be your best friend. You can tell me everything and I will help you forget your troubles with my purr!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nova is a beautiful 1-1/2 year old spayed female cat. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2023/01/web1_nova2.jpg Nova is a beautiful 1-1/2 year old spayed female cat. Submitted photo My name is Snow and I am a male cat just now about 1 year old. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2023/01/web1_Snow.jpg My name is Snow and I am a male cat just now about 1 year old. Submitted photo

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS and Barely Used Pets

Information provided by PAWS and Barely Used Pets