‘Night at the Races’ March 10

Kiwanis Club of Champaign County for will host “Night at the Races” on Friday, March 10.

The ponies run at 7 p.m. at the VFW in Urbana. The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with food and a cash bar. Participants can have an evening of fun while watching horses from authentic races gallop to the finish. Cost is $15. To purchase a ticket, sponsor a race, advertise in the program, or name a horse, please contact Nicole Baker at 937-663-4349 or [email protected] for more information. All proceeds fund Kiwanis Club of Champaign County service projects benefitting the children of the county.

“We would like to send a huge thank you to our 2022 supporters! Billy Kasper’s Body Shop, Buck Creek Stable, Bundy, Colepak, Delta Armory, East Lawn and Garden, Easton Water Solutions, Edward Jones, First Federal Community Bank, Friends of the Mechanicsburg Public Library, Friends of the St. Paris Public Library, Grimes Airport, Guild Galleries, Park National Bank, and The Salt Spa,” Baker said in a prepared statement.

Pictured are Leigh Anne Wenning, owner of King Kevin (the winner of the Edward Jones Race), and Jeff Coaty, president of the Kiwanis Club of Champaign County.

Kiwainis to hold fundraiser

Submitted story

Info from Nicole Baker

