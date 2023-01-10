Library soup event returns

After a two-year COVID-prompted hiatus, the always popular Friends of the Champaign County Library Soup and Bread Tasting will return.

The event will take place in the library’s meeting room on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the soup is gone. The library is located at 1060 Scioto St., Urbana.

The event is free and open to the public although donations will be graciously accepted.

For more than 10 years, this event has been a well-attended event allowing the Friends to demonstrate culinary skills through the presentation of about 15 different soups and a variety of breads.

A cookbook of the soup and the bread recipes will be available.

For any questions, please call the library at 937-653-3811.

Submitted story

Info from Champaign County Library

