WL-S SENIORS OF THE MONTH

Here are the West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month for January:

NAME: Adam Stapleton

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: Karen and Rex Stapleton

School Activities and Awards: High School Baseball, National Honor Society, Key Club, Link Crew, Honor Roll, and Calculus Club. Honorable mention: Physics Club

If I were principal for a day: I would definitely get rid of all homework and add recess to the high school schedule.

Favorite school memory: My favorite school memory is the time when we wrapped presents in Calc club for a family in need and we got to enjoy pizza.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: my parents, my grandma, and FDR.

Because: They all overcame challenges to get where they are and achieve in life.

Lately, I have been reading: I have been reading The Forgotten 500, as it is a requirement for one of my classes. It is a really good book.

My advice to parents: Any advice that I’d give to my parents would be something that they’d already told me.

My biggest regret: That I didn’t take that many electives.

Next year I will be: Going to college for Engineering.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

NAME: Lena Kauffman

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: Joel and Andrea Kauffman

School Activities and Awards: Drama Club, Show Choir, Musical, Flags/Color Guard, Pep Band, Spanish Club Officer, Calc Club, NHS Officer, and Link Crew.

If I were principal for a day: I would schedule a nap/rest period after lunch for students to get a break during the school day.

Favorite school memory: Performing with my friends and peers for any on-stage production such as: Shrek, The Beauty Pageant play, Legally Blonde, Above Average Man play, and the Show Choir showcases.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents: Joel and Andrea, and Erin Dye.

Because: My parents have supported me and have shown me how to live the best version of me and have shown me good values to live by. Erin Dye, because she has shown me, through church and youth activities, how to Live Faithfully, be a leader, and care for others.

Lately, I have been reading: The Forgotten 500 in war literature.

My advice to parents: Check in on your kids often and support them through whatever they need. High school and all the activities it involves is overwhelming at times, kids need that support.

My biggest regret: Not trying out for Show Choir or musical freshman year.

Next year I will be: Taking a gap year to go to Disciple Training in Costa Rica and then serve on an overseas mission trip either in Thailand or Germany.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

