UJHS cheerleaders place 2nd

The Urbana Junior High School cheerleaders placed second in Gameday Division, and 4th in the Non-Building Traditional division, at the OAC State Cheer Championships on Jan. 8, 2023. The 2022-2023 team is comprised of (8th) Addi Hegyi, Brylee Spriggs, Riane Brewer, Clohee Jordan, Bri Schuler, Raygen Wilson, Maddison Williams, Destiny Deremer, Aiislyn Tackett, Elliona Blacker and Payton Dyer. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2023/01/web1_cheerleaders.jpg The Urbana Junior High School cheerleaders placed second in Gameday Division, and 4th in the Non-Building Traditional division, at the OAC State Cheer Championships on Jan. 8, 2023. The 2022-2023 team is comprised of (8th) Addi Hegyi, Brylee Spriggs, Riane Brewer, Clohee Jordan, Bri Schuler, Raygen Wilson, Maddison Williams, Destiny Deremer, Aiislyn Tackett, Elliona Blacker and Payton Dyer. Submitted photo