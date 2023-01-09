Planned fun for families with young children

Champaign County Family and Children First and the Early Childhood Collaborative are planning an Early Childhood Expo for Champaign County families with children ages birth to five years. The event will be held on Saturday, February 4 from 9 a.m. to1 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 U.S. Route 68.

The Expo will include fun activities for children including PAWS 4 Kids, visiting with Cookie Mouse, arts and crafts, and healthy snacks as well as screening for vision, hearing, speech and development.

The Expo will be an opportunity for caregivers to get information about resources to help prepare their child for school success.

To get more information about this event, please contact Brenda Rock at 937-653-4490.

