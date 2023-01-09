UHS cheerleaders place 3rd

The UHS Competition Cheer team competed at the OAC State Cheer Competition where they placed third in the Medium Division. They will be back in competitive action on Jan. 22 as they compete at Wittenberg University in the Best in the State competition. Members of the team are (top row, left to right): Amyah Green, Audrie Williams, Addy Sebastinas, Charizma Johnson and Baley Smith. Bottom row: Mikala McClung, Mya Mount, Riley Smith and Maddie Long. The team is coached by Jenny Payne and Amy Russell.

