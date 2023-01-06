PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Tippy! Tippy is an eight-month-old kitten “teenager” who loves to play, wrestle and nap with her roommates. She’s sweet, loving and is hoping to find her fur-ever home soon! Come by and meet her in the “Scratching Post” room today at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Matt and I am a mixed-breed boy and I’m just a little over 2 years old. I am all of these things: friendly, affectionate, gentle, playful, smart, brave, curious, quiet, and dignified. I would be good in a home with other dogs.

I was running the back roads of Kentucky when the doggie warden stopped and said “Where do you belong, Buddy?” So he took me back to the shelter, but nobody claimed me. I was there for 2 months and nobody wanted me. The doggie warden said “I know where you can get a new home.” So he put me on the transport for Barely Used Pets and here I am ready to find my new forever family! Won’t you please start out the new year with me being a part of your family? Please open your heart and your home for me and I’ll be the best boy you ever had!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tippy is an eight-month-old kitten "teenager" who loves to play. Submitted photo My name is Matt and I am a mixed-breed boy and I'm just a little over 2 years old. Submitted photo

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS and Barely Used Pets

