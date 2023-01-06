Urbana Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution Minutes December 14, 2022

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at BrownRidge Hall, Urbana, Ohio, where we were greeted by beautifully decorated tables for a Christmas luncheon. Regent Snyder called the meeting to order. She began the DAR opening ritual by asking Pat Detwiler to lead the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America. The American’s Creed was led by Amber Cole, and acapella singing of the National Anthem was led by Linda Sears. Regent Snyder then read the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America.

Twenty-five Urbana Chapter DAR members and guests were welcomed.

The President General’s Message was read by Linda Fullerton and the National Defense Report was given by Kathy Detwiler.

With no changes offered, the minutes of the November meeting were approved and will be filed. Regent Snyder reminded everyone that we are still collecting pull tabs for Ronald McDonald House and Coke tops to donate points to Crossnore’s Williams Academy. She then asked Lynda Berube to give the blessing for a delicious buffet-style luncheon provided by In Good Taste Catering. The luncheon was hosted by Dona Tullis and Kim Snyder.

At the end of the meal, First Vice Regent Linda Fullerton introduced Victoria Wildman, professional seamstress and historian of fashion and wedding dresses. She presented a most interesting program illustrating fashion with several lovely wedding dresses, which was received with enthusiastic applause.

Years of Membership certificates were presented for Laura Grey, 10 years; Mary Mortimer, 20 years; Susan Lantz, 40 years; and Marilyn Foulk, 40 years. Certificates will be forwarded to them.

Delegates for NSDAR Continental Congress, June 28-July 2, were elected. Kim Snyder, Dona Tullis, and Linda Fullerton volunteered to be delegates. Amber Cole expressed an interest in going. Judy Brooks moved to accept this slate, seconded by Carol Tong. The motion carried.

Regent Snyder asked for delegates to the Ohio DAR State Conference, March 23-28. Kathy Detwiler moved, and Lana Seeburg seconded, to name Kim Snyder, Judi Henson, Pat Detwiler, Dona Tullis, Linda Fullerton (who asked to be an alternate), Becky Shultz, and Joanna Woodburn as delegates and alternates. The motion carried. It was noted that anyone may attend both Continental Congress and/or the State Conference without being elected as delegates.

Regent Snyder gave the Regent’s Report, announcing that the Wreaths Across America (WAA) campaign will lay 1,224 wreaths at Oak Dale Cemetery this Saturday, December 17. The wreaths will be pre-distributed beginning at 9 a.m. and Kenton Ridge National Honor Society will assist, Dignitary wreaths will be laid at 11 a.m. beginning at the graveside of the Honorable Clarence J. (Bud) Brown, Jr., and the Ceremony and Wreath Laying will begin at noon at Soldier’s Mound. All are encouraged to dress warmly and come to help lay the wreaths. All Ohio DAR members with email addresses on file will receive an invitation to attend the OSDAR State Conference in March. All delegates must register and attend. Regent Snyder still has some 1803 flag pins, benefiting the restoration and display of the 1803 flag at the Christian Waldschmidt Homestead. Three applications for C.A.R. members have been sent in, and a fourth is in process.

Treasurer Judy Brooks gave the Treasurer’s Report which was filed for audit.

Dona Tullis gave the Registrar’s Report stating that the Chapter membership is 73 members. She is currently working with four prospective members.

Claudia Foulk gave an interesting Librarian’s Report, featuring unsung female heroes of the Revolutionary War. These included Polly Cooper, who fed soldiers; Elizabeth Freedman, who was born a slave and was later freed; and Mamie Tate, who smuggled her master out of a POW camp in a basket.

Committee Report: Judi Henson reminded members that we have until December 31 to finish recording hours. Urbana Chapter has recorded 2205 volunteer hours in Service to America for the year so far.

New Business: Regent Snyder informed the group that the files we have stored in the Champaign Historical Society Museum basement are in metal boxes and in envelopes that are not archival. She proposed that we start moving these files to correct archival storage filing systems, and scan the documents as well. Linda Fullerton moved, and Carol Tong seconded, that we make a separate line item for this project in the budget and included an allocation to start the project of digitizing and refiling these files. The motion carried.

With no further business, the Regent announced that our next meeting will be Monday, January 9, 2023, at 1 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church. The focus will be the CMR, the Chapter Master Report, and to facilitate this meeting, committee report sheets need to be given to the Regent by December 30. The meeting was adjourned.

-Joanna Woodburn, Recording Secretary