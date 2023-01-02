‘Try the YMCA’ from now until Jan. 11

The Champaign Family YMCA is committed to helping people of all ages achieve a healthy lifestyle, and is providing a “Try the Y” period from now through Wednesday, Jan. 11.

During the “Try the Y” period, individuals may participate in group exercise classes, water exercise classes and use the Y’s fitness center, swimming pool and gym.

During the month of January, the joining fee on new YMCA memberships will be waived.

The Y’s mission of putting Christian principles into practice guides the Y’s staff and volunteers’ efforts to ensure that all members achieve personalized goals, make new friends and forge deep connections to a cause-driven organization that serves more than 5,000 individuals each year.

The Champaign Family YMCA (191 Community Drive in Urbana) is open weekdays from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. YMCA members may also purchase a key fob that grants them 24/7 access to the Y’s gym, fitness center and aerobic studio.

The YMCA is committed to serving people from all backgrounds, including those with financial limitations.

For additional information, please call the YMCA at 937-653-9622 or view the website (www.champaignfamilyymca.org).

Pictured are Champaign Family YMCA members Meghan Miller, Lindsey Donay, Brandon Dunham and David Martin in the fitness center. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2023/01/web1_ymca.jpg Pictured are Champaign Family YMCA members Meghan Miller, Lindsey Donay, Brandon Dunham and David Martin in the fitness center. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA