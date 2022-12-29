PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Archie. I am a 10-month-old Boxer/Bulldog mix boy! I am all of these things: friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, playful, smart, brave, curious, funny, athletic, and I am dignified. I am house-trained and good with children and other dogs.

I was abandoned at Kiser Lake and left on my own on a cold December night. I found my way to a kind gentleman who took me in so I wouldn’t freeze. He couldn’t keep me, so he called the doggie warden because he knew he would get me to Barely Used Pets. So here I am. I am a very happy boy and they tell me I’m house trained. I love to go for walks. I just need to learn to not pull so hard. I will make a great addition to a family if I am just given a chance! Won’t you please open your heart and your home for me?

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Alley! Alley is a 1-year-old black and white cat who is such a sweet, good and somewhat misunderstood girl. She doesn’t like being held just yet, however she does love attention and pets! She had four kittens when she came to us. They are weened now and she has been spayed. Alley is ready to find a new home as her former owner passed away. Come meet her today in the Kool Kats Room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets and PAWS.

