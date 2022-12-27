Eight ski resorts near Urbana

It’s finally cold enough to head to an area ski resort.

Five ski resorts fall within the borders of Ohio, two more in neighboring Indiana and one just across the border in West Virginia.

If you live in Urbana you really don’t have to travel far away to find a great downhill skiing experience.

Of course, Mad River Mountain is just up the road and a very short ride, but there are additional options.

Did you know you can hop in your car and get to seven other ski resorts and back on less than a tank of gas? All eight of these ski resorts are first-class destinations with top-notch operations.

Five of these resorts are owned and operated by Vail Resorts, which operates some of the largest and best-known ski resorts in the world.

It’s green light go time!

Mad River Mountain, which is only 20 miles from Urbana, is now open along with many other area resorts. Whatever ski resort you choose there are many ways to have some fun, whether it be snowboarding, tubing or skiing. The snow-making machines are really working overtime cranking out man-made snow at a fast pace, whether snow starts falling from the skies or not. It’s go time!

Check out these “Great 8 Ski Resorts” which all have first-class amenities, diverse terrain and vertical drops from 175 to over 400 feet.

“The Big 8 area Ski Resorts” on a tank of gas or less

Mad River Mountain

Check out their impressive grand resort lodge, with 46,000 square feet of space, dining options, a bar and grill, live music, retail and more.

This resort is a local favorite with over 20 trails, 12 lifts, a 1,460-foot mountain elevation, 4 terrain parks, 144 ski-able acres and a 300-foot vertical drop. It also has Ohio’s largest tubing park.

Mad River Mountain has more than 120 fan guns that are able to pump out 7,000 gallons of water per minute, covering the entire 144-acre resort with snow in as little as 72 hours. It is also home to Ohio’s largest snow-making system. Mad River Mountain is owned by Vail Resorts of Colorado.

Snow Trails

This premier facility has over 80 acres with 12 slopes and 15 trails with a maximum 300-foot vertical drop, a tubing park, a terrain park and a ski school. Located near Mansfield, Ohio, Snow Trails was Ohio’s first ski resort and the first resort to make man-made snow.

Boston Mills/Brandywine

These two resorts are now considered one resort and offer night skiing, a terrain park, a half pipe, 15 lifts and 18 trails. Lift tickets and passes are valid at both parks. Be sure to check out the Polar Blast tubing park at Brandywine for some great family fun. Owned by the same management company, these snow parks are located just five minutes apart in Peninsula and Sagamore Hills, Ohio.

Alpine Valley

This Chesterville, Ohio, resort, located in the heart of Ohio’s snow belt, features an extreme park, 11 slopes, a tubing park, Ohio’s longest half pipe, a learning center and a chalet.

Big Creek Ski Area

Located in Painesville, Ohio, this resort offers 9 slopes, great skiing, snowboarding and tubing with a maximum 175-foot vertical drop.

Perfect North Slopes

Check out their gigantic tubing park and the 70,000-square-foot lodge, with dining, retail and more. With a 400-foot vertical drop and a one-mile run you can’t go wrong here. Located in Lawrenceburg, Ind., just outside of Cincinnati, this tri-state favorite has 20 lifts and over 80 trails for skiers and snowboarders.

Paoli Peaks

This resort boasts a snow-making system that can make 12 inches of snow in one night over the entire 65-acre resort. This popular resort, located in Central Indiana, has a whopping 25 lifts, 75 trails, a beautiful ski lodge with all the amenities and a super tubing park.

Oglebay Resort

The resort features a 270-room luxurious lodge with multiple dining options, indoor pool, fitness center, specialty shops, a zoo and more. This 1,700-acre, year-round resort in Wheeling, W.Va., is literally just over the Ohio state line off I-70 and offers great skiing and snow boarding with natural and man-made snow. Ski lessons are available on site.

Area Ski Report & Guide

“Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow”

Here’s what’s open now …

Mad River Mountain – Currently has a 16-inch snow base with 10 of 20 trails open. Groomed

Snow Trails – Currently has a 28- to 62-inch snow base with 18 of 19 trails open. Groomed

Boston Mills – Current has an 18-inch snow base with 3 of 7 trails open. Groomed

Brandywine – Currently has an 18-inch snow base with 2 of 11 trails open. Groomed

Alpine Valley – (opens Dec. 31 )

Paoli Peaks – Currently has 18-inch snow base with 15 trails. Groomed

Oglebay Resort – Currently has 18- to 25-inch snow base with all lifts open. Groomed

Big Creek Ski Area – no ski report available at this time

Pictured is Mad River Mountain Resort lodge, where visitors can experience night-time skiing.

Trips within a tank of gas

By Ron Brohm Contributing writer

Reach Ron at [email protected]

