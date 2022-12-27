Peach Bowl on Gloria’s big screen

On Saturday, Dec. 31, admission is free to see the 4th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on the Gloria Theatre’s big screen. The event is being held in cooperation with the Buckeye Alumni Association.

A donation of $5 is suggested.

According to GrandWorks Foundation CEO Staci Weller, the Gloria Theatre volunteers will be grilling burgers, brats, and hot dogs for this “Buckeye Bash indoor tailgate party.” Beer will be served along with the regular theatre concessions.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. and the doors will open at 7 p.m.

For more information, go to gloriatheatre.org, or on Facebook go to Gloria Theatre by GrandWorks, or call the Gloria at 937-653-4853.

Submitted story

Info from Gloria Theatre

