PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Junior and I am a mix of German Shepherd and Black Mouth Cur boy and they tell me that I have an awesome brindle coat. I am all of these things: affectionate, friendly, loyal, gentle, playful, smart, brave, curious, funny, dignified, athletic, and I am a couch potato. People LOVE my huge ears!

My family felt the calling to do missionary work in Southeast Asia. I could not go because the quarantine period would have been too long for me to go. We were all very sad to have to part company, but it is all for a greater purpose! My job is to now find a new forever family who will love me as much as my missionary family! Won’t you please open your heart and your home for me so I have a chance to snuggle on the sofa with you through the holidays? I know my family that’s doing God’s work will be so happy to know I have a new family to love on me!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Peanut! Peanut is a 4-year-old neutered male. He’s a very handsome orange and white cat who would love to find a home where he’s the only cat in the house. Peanut is good-natured, friendly and on the quiet side. Please come meet him if you think you’d be a match. You’ll find Peanut in the Kool Katz room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS and Barely Used Pets

