Grimes Christmas past

In the spirit of the season and for hundreds of Grimes (now Honeywell) present and former employees, here is the cover of the Grimes Times in 1985. It shows a youngster waving his shovel — who has spelled out in the snow a message to the aircraft pilot – “Merry Christmas.” This was submitted by former UDC editor and former Grimes Times editor Mike Sullivan, who now lives in Springfield with his wife Pamela – who has worked in Urbana for several years. The art on the cover was a great painting done by former Grimes employee Tom Wilson, who was named the Grimes art contest winner a month earlier.

