UPDATED: UMC invites everyone to Christmas Eve; live Nativity cancelled

Due to extreme cold temperatures, the Urbana United Methodist Church has canceled the live Nativity during the church’s Christmas Eve on Main Street celebration.

In place of the live Nativity, from 6 to 7 p.m., all are invited to join in singing Christmas carols inside the church at 238 N. Main St., Urbana. Hot drinks will be served.

A family Christmas Eve service will begin at 7 p.m., featuring a Christmas kids’ choir and an interactive message for families.

At 11 p.m., the celebration will conclude with the traditional Christmas Eve candlelight and carols service.

Everyone is welcome, but if you can’t attend in person, the services will be livestreamed on Urbana UMC’s Facebook page and YouTube channel or from the church website, urbanaumc.com.

Including live nativity, caroling and services

Submitted story

Info from Urbana United Methodist Church

Info from Urbana United Methodist Church