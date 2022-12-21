Caring Kitchen thanks community

On behalf of the staff, Board of Directors and myself, I would like to thank everyone who made our Annual Thanksgiving Day Meal so successful.

With the help of many food donors, food preparers, delivery people and in-house volunteers, we were able to provide hot and delicious Thanksgiving meals to 520 residents of Champaign County.

We definitely could not have accomplished such a huge undertaking without all this wonderful support. Thank you!

The community pulled together to make the Caring Kitchen’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner a success. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/12/web1_caring-kitchen.jpg The community pulled together to make the Caring Kitchen’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner a success. Submitted photo

By Tara Jordan Caring Kitchen

Tara Jordan is executive director of the Caring Kitchen, Inc.

Tara Jordan is executive director of the Caring Kitchen, Inc.