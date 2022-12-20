Country Legends sets lineup

WEST LIBERTY – Country Legends Festival (CL Fest) will return to the West Liberty Labor Day Festival on Sept. 2, 2023.
The festival offers 2 stages, and over 8 hours of non-stop country music.
CL Fest 23 recently announced its main stage lineup which includes Trace Adkins (10 p.m.), Lonestar (8 p.m.), Sara Evans (6 p.m.), and Shenandoah (4 p.m.).
The acts have combined for 24 number-one singles, 55 Top 10 singles, 11 Grammy nominations, 1 Grammy win, 29 American Country Music (ACM) nominations, 10 ACM wins, 33 CMA nominations, and 3 CMA wins. Festival organizers are advertising their biggest and best show to date, with new state-of-the-art visuals and sound.
CL Fest 23 takes place in conjunction with the West Liberty Labor Day festival at Lions Park in West Liberty. Several food and beer vendors will be available onsite for the show.
Extra early bird tickets for the event are on sale now at www.clfestival.com.
CL Fest 23 marks the 4th annual show put on by Country Legends Concert Series out of West Liberty.
Past performers included Craig Morgan, Terri Clark, Mark Chesnutt, the Bellamy Brothers, Clay Walker, John Michael Montgomery, Confederate Railroad, and Little Texas.
Info from Country Legends Festival.