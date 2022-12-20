Looking Back: Humphreys & Son Funeral Home

This Looking Back features the Humphreys & Son Funeral Home established in 1873 by George H. Humphreys at the southeast corner of N. Main and E. Church Streets. He purchased the business from William Sorah. The business was located here until moving to 318 N. Main Street by 1920 (pictured).

George Humphreys was born in Clark County in 1842. After serving in the Civil War he married Ida Miller in 1868. Their son Robert Earl Humphreys became proprietor of the business upon the death of his father in 1932. Robert M. Humphreys took over the business from his father Robert Earl Humphreys. Robert M. was active in the community including serving as mayor of Urbana. Mr. and Mrs. (Celia H.) Robert M. Humphreys purchased the large house at 400 Scioto Street in 1939.

In photo accompanying this story is a Christmas card of the Humphreys featuring this magnificent house likely shown after the 1950 snowstorm. An upcoming Looking Back will feature the history of this house.

Robert M. Humphreys died in 1967. His widow operated Humphreys & Son through 1969. Humphreys & Son served the community for nearly 100 years.

Humphreys & Son Funeral Home was located at 318 N. Main Street by 1920. A Christmas Card of the Humphreys' featuring their magnificent house at 400 Scioto Street, likely shown after 1950 snowstorm.

Submitted story

Info from CCHS

