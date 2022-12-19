Hooley exhibit opens; continues through 2023

Thank you to all who attended the opening reception for the Chester Hooley exhibit at the Champaign County Historical Society on Dec. 8. The event was well attended by members of the community, all with stories about Chester and Sylvia Hooley.

We would especially like to thank Steve Hooley, Chester and Sylvia’s grandson, who not only made the 8-hour trip to be here, but he also donated two of his grandfather’s paintings to the museum. The exhibit will run through 2023.

The Champaign County Historical Society is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. from 2 p.m. year-round and is free to the public.

These photos show the paintings donated to the Champaign County Historical Society by Steve Hooley. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/12/web1_20221216_125722.jpg These photos show the paintings donated to the Champaign County Historical Society by Steve Hooley. Submitted photos These photos show the paintings donated to the Champaign County Historical Society by Steve Hooley. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/12/web1_20221216_125736.jpg These photos show the paintings donated to the Champaign County Historical Society by Steve Hooley. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Information from Champaign County Historical Society

Information from Champaign County Historical Society