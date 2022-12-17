On Tuesday, December 13, members of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, their families and friends, conducted Operation Stomp Out a Blue Christmas. Due to the kindness and generosity of several local businesses and citizens, the Sheriff’s Office will be able to help make the Christmas wishes of several area children come true. Thank you to all who participated. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

