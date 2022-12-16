PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets

My name is Doodles and I am a Bichon Frise boy. I am 10 years old. I am all of these things: friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, playful, smart, brave, curious, independent, funny, dignified, and most of all I am a big couch potato!

My person mom had a stroke and is in rehab now. There was no family member that could take me in, so they brought me here to Barely Used Pets. I really loved my mom so I would prefer a home with an older woman. Children and men scare me, so I react to that and need a home with only one older woman. I am available in Barely Used Pets Senior-to-Senior program. Please come and see me if you are an older woman who wants a couch potato boy to sit with you for hours and hours. We can watch all of the TV you want and maybe I can even learn to work that remote for you. Won’t you open your heart and your home for me?

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Baby! Baby is a beautiful 2-year-old tiger and white spayed female. We don’t know her history but she is a funny girl who likes to play hard. She will need someone who has some experience playing with adult cats. Baby is looking for a family of her own and while she doesn’t fight with the other cats, she would rather not have to share you. Come meet her today in the Kool Katz Room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS and Barely Used Pets

