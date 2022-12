WL-S FFA members attend national convention

Members from West Liberty-Salem FFA chapter went on their annual trip to national convention in October. They took three full days of career and leadership sessions, touring Beasley’s Orchard, and attended an exicot animal rescue center. On their final day they listened to keynote speakers, attended general session, and visited the career show.

-Article submitted by West Liberty-Salem FFA Reporter Aubrey Laing