Aglow with the spirit

Many local homes are adorned with Christmas light shows large and small for the season.

One local house that decks its halls perennially is located on North Main Street in Urbana, just north of Washington Avenue.

Michael and Pam Smith spend weeks unboxing, setting up and securing their Christmas decorations at their home on 507 N. Main Street in Urbana.

Michael says he does it for the people who pass by and stop for a picture or a conversation about the house.

”It just makes me happy,” he said.

The front of the Smith home, located at 507 North Main St. in Urbana, is shimmering with lights again this season. The side yard and back yard of the Smith house complete the project that includes boxes and boxes of lights.

Urbana home decked out for Christmas