Blood supply in region critically low

DAYTON – Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O negative and type B negative blood and is calling on donors to help avert this shortage. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Champaign County’s community blood drive will be Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Highway 68, Urbana.

O-negative is the universal blood type and can be transfused to any patient in need. B-negative is one of the rarest blood types, making it difficult to find new donors. O-negative is currently at a two-day supply and B-negative is at a one-day supply. Any sudden usage could impact area hospitals.

Blood donations of every type will help CBC maintain the regional blood supply during the challenging weeks of the holiday season and against any disruption from winter weather.

Blood donation requirements

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.

