PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Thunder! Thunder and his sisters are as cute and ornery as kittens get. They love to play and play, and of course take naps. They’re just a little shy but as soon as you start to play with their toys, you’re “in” the crowd. Stop by, they would love to meet you. Come see them in the Kitty Cove room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Chubs and I am a mastiff mix boy. I am 2 years old and they tell me I am a big boy, but really I am a big baby! I am all of these things: friendly, affectionate, loyal, playful, gentle, smart, protective, brave, curious, independent, funny, and athletic. I am good with children and other dogs, but no cats.

I was out there all alone and didn’t understand why I was just left out there. I was really tired and I decided after walking for so long that I would take a nap on this nice porch I found. When it became daylight the owner found me and called Barely Used Pets because she had never seen me before. They came and got me and checked me for a micro chip, which I had! They contacted the micro chip company and they were given my owner’s name and phone number. The number was no longer in service, so the kind people at Barely Used Pets guessed that I had been dumped on a back road. They waited, but nobody came looking for me. I was so happy to see Santa that I did the “tail blur” in my photo. Won’t you please make room in your heart and your home for me…for Christmas? I promise to be a really good boy!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS and Barely Used Pets

