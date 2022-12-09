Kid-friendly food items needed

The Friends of the Champaign County Library organization is collecting kid-friendly food items for the Urbana Backpack Program. The program is a partnership between the Caring Kitchen and Urbana City Schools to provide kid-friendly snacks for children over weekends and school breaks. Individually-packaged foods such as applesauce, granola bars, boxed juices,, etc. can be dropped off at the Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto Street, during December.

While at the library, take time to complete the monthly Friends of the Library activity.

Submitted story

