UPD’s Harris honored by MADD

COLUMBUS – On Thursday at the Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center in Columbus, Urbana Police Officer Sam Harris was recognized at the Ohio Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) organization’s luncheon honoring him with the 2022 Award of Excellence for his efforts towards enforcing OVI violations for the City of Urbana.

Harris, a five-year veteran of the Urbana Police Division (UPD), is assigned to the overnight shift. Since 2020, Harris has made 37 arrests for OVI offenses accounting for 22% of the OVI arrests made by the entire division for that time period. Harris is the agency’s Senior-Operator-In-Charge for the care, maintenance and calibration of UPD breath testing equipment. He recently completed training to certify him as a Field Training Officer to help in training UPD’s new officers.

During Thursday’s luncheon, Harris and 31 other law enforcement officers from across the State of Ohio were honored and presented with plaques signifying their heroic efforts in combating drunk driving violators. The program was emceed by Angela An, WBNS-10 TV news anchor, and included several guest speakers and the Presentation of Colors for the Pledge of Allegiance by the Columbus Division of Police Color Guard.

Sharing in this special day with Harris were Urbana Mayor Bill Bean, UPD Chief Matt Lingrell, UPD Sgt. Jason Kizer and Harris’s parents Dan and Deb Harris.

Pictured from left are UPD Sgt. Jason Kizer, UPD Chief Matt Lingrell, Sam Harris and and Harris's parents, Dan and Deb Harris.

