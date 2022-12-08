WEST LIBERTY-SALEM SENIORS OF MONTH

The following information was submitted by West Liberty-Salem High School to recognize the December Seniors of the Month:

NAME: James Powell

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: Brad and Brandy Powell

School Activities and Awards:

Activities: Baseball, Basketball, Link Crew, FFA, Student Council, Calc Club, Physics Club, Drama Club, and Community Service

Awards: JV Hustle Award in Basketball & Baseball

If I were principal for a day: If I was principal for a day I’d have like a activity day, where everyone competes in something and whoever has the most points at the end of the school day wins.

Favorite school memory: I enjoy lunch with friends, I also enjoy hanging out with friends at the sporting events.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My Grandparents

Because: I’ve always been super close with them and they’re always there for me if I need advice on something.

Lately, I have been reading: Forgotten 500 for War Literature class.

My advice to parents: Be supportive to your children even if you may not agree, and just listening to them is always good too.

My biggest regret: Should’ve gone out and joined other activities as a underclassman, and should’ve joined football.

Next year I will be: I’ll be going to get my sports management degree, still deciding on what college I’ll be going to.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

______

NAME: Amelia Hudson

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: Brad Hudson and Elizabeth Hudson

School Activities and Awards: NHS, Show Choir, Musical, Golf, Link Crew, Calc Club, Key Club, Drama Club, French Club, Marching Band, Pep Band, Book Club

If I were principal for a day: I would require teachers to only distribute amounts of work that can be completed in the classroom. Therefore, students would only have homework if class work was not completed. This would encourage students to be productive in class as to have a break from school in the evenings.

Favorite school memory: One of my favorite school memories was preparing and performing the musical: Shrek the Musical, as well as going to Disney World freshman year.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My Mom, Dad, Youth Group Leaders (Jael and Danica), Brice Henry and Mrs. Arnold

Because: All of these people have supported me throughout different times in my life. My parents for always being there, loving me and giving me the space to learn and grow, my youth group leaders for encouraging and mentoring me, and my past teachers who have inspired to be genuine, kind, and teaching me to work hard.

Lately, I have been reading: The Bible as well as a Coco Chanel book.

My advice to parents: Trust and keep an open relationship with them, be loving and considerate of their struggles, allowing them to be heard and talk with them without judgment. Encourage their efforts and passions.

My biggest regret: Not trying out for show choir my freshman year.

Next year I will be: Attending an undecided university majoring in Interior Design with a possible minor in Fashion Merchandising.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal