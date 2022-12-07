CT COMM collecting items for Caring Kitchen

’Tis the season for hometown traditions.

CT COMM is calling on our community to bring new and gently-used mittens, hats, gloves and scarves to the lobby located at 126 Scioto St. in Urbana.

All sizes are needed and encouraged, from baby, to child and adult sizes, all items received will be taken to the Caring Kitchen by the end of December.

A tradition well over 20 years old now, CT COMM has collected many a mitten, hat and scarf over the years and all items have been donated to The Caring Kitchen to distribute to Champaign County families in need during the winter months.

This year, the tradition continues.

“CT COMM would like to take this opportunity to provide for those who may be struggling,” said Tim Bolander, president and general manager of CT COMM. “As a long-held tradition, CT COMM remains committed to serving our community, not just in terms of telephone and Internet service, but also in our ability to give back to those in need.”

Donation of cold weather items will be accepted in the CT COMM lobby through Dec. 22. A CT COMM representative will then package all items up to ensure timely delivery to the Caring Kitchen.

CT COMM is collecting new and gently-used mittens, hats, gloves and scarves to donate to the Caring Kitchen. Pictured are Emily Huffman, CT COMM Customer Service & Sales Manager, and Tara Jordan, Executive Director of The Caring Kitchen, from last year's donation.

Submitted story

