Thank You Ohio FFA State Secretary, Graham Carson for taking time to attend our West Liberty-Salem FFA 2022 November Lock-In! The Lock-In started with 74 members eating pizza and their choice of food from the student carry-in, and getting to know a little about Graham as he guided the students through multiple activities he had planned for the group. The rest of the night was filled with chapter activities including dodgeball, basketball, spike ball, and watching movies. The Lock-In ended with pancake breakfast made by Mrs. Havens and chaperones. Thank you to our lovely chaperones: Bonnie Burton, Jenny Bell, Megan McIntosh, Shawna Loveless & Cooper Havens.

-Article submitted by WL-S FFA Reporter Aubrey Laing