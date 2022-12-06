Driver dies in Clark Road two-vehicle crash

On Tuesday, Dec. 6 at approximately 10:28 a.m., the Champaign County 911 Center received a call of a head-on traffic crash that had just occurred in the 2700 block of Clark Road.

Upon receiving the call, Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputies and Fire/EMS from Urbana Fire Division and West Liberty Fire Department responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that a 2018 Hyundai Sonata was being operated northbound in the 2700 Block of Clark Road when the operator drove left of center and struck a 2019 Buick Encore, head-on, that was travelling in the southbound lane.

After being struck, the Buick travelled off the right side of the roadway and rolled onto its side. The driver of the Buick was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by Fire/EMS crews; she was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Hyundai was pulled from the vehicle by citizens in the area, as the vehicle was on fire. Citizens and Fire/EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures, however, the driver of the Hyundai was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin can be properly notified.

This incident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

Info from Champaign County Sheriff's Office

