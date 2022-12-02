YMCA’s annual silent auction begins

The Champaign Family YMCA’s annual Invest in Youth Silent Auction begins today, Dec. 3, and continues through Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.

The auction is virtual. The public is invited to view and bid on all items, including gift baskets, tickets, toys and games, handmade goods, and much more. It’s free to bid and join in the fun. Those who wish to donate an item or gift a youth membership are welcome to call the Y at 937-653-9622.

Thanks to community support, the Champaign Family YMCA helped more than 300 families and provided over $100,000 in scholarships in 2021 and again in 2022.

Every dollar raised by the auction goes directly toward providing YMCA memberships to deserving families and youth in our community.

The Y’s Invest in Youth Silent Auction is a great opportunity to get a jump-start on holiday shopping and find the perfect local unique gifts for your loved ones, all while supporting a great cause.

You will be able to view the items in the YMCA lobby or on the Y’s website (champaignfamilyymca.org) starting today, Dec. 3.

