Ribbon-cutting at Dunkin’

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 29 for the grand opening of Dunkin’ Donuts, which is located at 1020 Scioto St. in Urbana and offers an entryway from both U.S. Highway 36 and State route 29. Stop by between the hours of 5 a.m.- 9 p.m. for your next coffee break. Pictured left to right are Karen Holly, Polly Trenor, Carolyn Dalton, Jenny White, Tayler Bailey, Gary Weaver, Krista Huff, Amy Jumper, Daniel Coles, Beth McCain, Chris Phelps, Rich Ebert, Nancy Martin, Doug Crabill, Ty Henderson, Karen Cook, Sara Neer and Rachel Casey.

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 29 for the grand opening of Dunkin’ Donuts, which is located at 1020 Scioto St. in Urbana and offers an entryway from both U.S. Highway 36 and State route 29. Stop by between the hours of 5 a.m.- 9 p.m. for your next coffee break. Pictured left to right are Karen Holly, Polly Trenor, Carolyn Dalton, Jenny White, Tayler Bailey, Gary Weaver, Krista Huff, Amy Jumper, Daniel Coles, Beth McCain, Chris Phelps, Rich Ebert, Nancy Martin, Doug Crabill, Ty Henderson, Karen Cook, Sara Neer and Rachel Casey. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/12/web1_dunkin.jpg The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 29 for the grand opening of Dunkin’ Donuts, which is located at 1020 Scioto St. in Urbana and offers an entryway from both U.S. Highway 36 and State route 29. Stop by between the hours of 5 a.m.- 9 p.m. for your next coffee break. Pictured left to right are Karen Holly, Polly Trenor, Carolyn Dalton, Jenny White, Tayler Bailey, Gary Weaver, Krista Huff, Amy Jumper, Daniel Coles, Beth McCain, Chris Phelps, Rich Ebert, Nancy Martin, Doug Crabill, Ty Henderson, Karen Cook, Sara Neer and Rachel Casey. Submitted photo