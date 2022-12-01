Champaign County team competes

Champaign County Special Olympics held a Weight-Lifting team competed in a tournament at Miami County Board of DD on November 5. The team, consisting of 6 lifters.
Submitted photos
Champaign County Special Olympics held a Weight-Lifting team competed in a tournament at Miami County Board of DD on November 5. The team, consisting of 6 lifters.
Submitted photos
Champaign County Special Olympics held a Weight-Lifting team competed in a tournament at Miami County Board of DD on November 5. The team, consisting of 6 lifters, competed in the Bench Press and/or the Dead Lift. In all, our 6 lifters accomplished 8 personal records in this tournament.
Personal records are followed by an asterisk after the weight. After competing at State level in
June, the team grew from 3 lifters to 8 upon returning back to the gym two weeks later.
Name/Weight/Bench Press/Dead Lift
Michael/140/130/300*
Ellen/215/95*/240*
Cheyenne/120/90*/230*
Levi/175 — 205*
Eric/199 — 205*
Kaelin/161 — 130*
Champaign County Special Olympics held a Weight-Lifting team competed in a tournament at Miami County Board of DD on November 5. The team, consisting of 6 lifters.
Champaign County Special Olympics held a Weight-Lifting team competed in a tournament at Miami County Board of DD on November 5. The team, consisting of 6 lifters.
Submitted by Pat Petty