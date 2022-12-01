Urbana Chapter DAR

November 19, 2022

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. at BrownRidge Hall, Urbana, Ohio. Regent Snyder called the Veterans Day Celebration to order. She welcomed 20 members, two prospective members, three guests, and 12 honored veterans. She then conducted the DAR opening ritual. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Susan Fornof-Lippencott and the American’s Creed was led by Holly Henson. The National Anthem was led by Becky Shultz and Pat Detwiler. Regent Snyder then read the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America.

Regent Snyder gave a special welcome to Urbana Chapter DAR members, Joyce Brown and Janet Evans. In addition, prospective members Brenda Cook and Julie Neal were greeted. Jeanette Enyart read “We Honor You Today,” a poem by Susan R. Smith.

First Vice Regent, Linda Fullerton, introduced the speaker for the morning, Mr. Scott Stewart.

Mr. Stewart, who is President of Logan County Vets to D.C., discussed the mission of the organization which honors veterans of WW II, Korean, and Vietnam wars. The trip is a weekend all-expense paid trip for Veterans through donations from the community. The Veterans are escorted by bus to Washington D.C. to visit memorials built to honor their service to the nation. Applications are available at the VFW/DAV Hall.

Regent Snyder and Pat Detwiler then gave the Wreaths Across America Report. Wreaths Across America started in Arlington National Cemetery in 2011. Urbana Chapter DAR became involved in 2018. Our local effort will begin at noon in Oak Dale Cemetery on Saturday, December 17, 2022. The VFW/DAV will provide Color Guard, the American Legion Honor Guard will be offering a salute, and the Urbana High School Band will offer Echo Taps. We are excited to have the Kenton Ridge National Honor Society sending two teams to assist. We know there are at least 1,758 Veterans buried at Oak Dale, from the American Revolution to current day. A continuing goal is to place a wreath on each of these graves. We greatly appreciate the continued support from VFW/DAV. Mr. Carl Angles presented the chapter with the VFW sponsorship contribution. The Urbana Chapter greatly appreciates this support. The final step of the Wreaths Across America project will be a planned clean-up day about February 25, 2023.

President General’s Report: This report was given by Vice Regent, Linda Fullerton. President General, Pamela Rouse Wright was excited to announce the unveiling of a new format for the beloved American Spirit magazine. Looking forward to the holiday season in December, she issued a special invitation to all for the DAR Christmas and Holiday Open House at our House Beautiful in Washington D.C. on December 7, 2022.

National Defense Report: This report was given by Kathy Detwiler. This report featured the story of “World War II Memories Through Music.” As reprinted with permission from Steinway and Sons, late in 1941, Theodore E. Steinway received a request from the government’s War Production Board for heavy-duty military pianos. Mr. Steinway had four sons serving in the military and he recognized music’s potential for boosting troop morale. A grand total of 2,436 Victory pianos, weighing 455 pounds each, were produced in correspondingly appropriate military colors. These pianos were shipped to every theatre of World War II.

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder reminded members we are collecting pull tabs for Ronald McDonald House and Coke points to donate to Crossnore Williams Academy. Members are invited to attend the December 3-4 Christmas Open House at Christian Waldschmidt Homestead.

As a new opportunity, members are invited to participate in the Wreaths Across America State Ceremony in the Atrium of the State House on December 12, 2022. Regent Snyder concluded with the reminder to continue to be vigilant as COVID-10, the flu, and RSV are causing medical concerns.

Vice Regent’s Report: Linda Fullerton informed the group that our Christmas luncheon will be December 14, 2022 at BrownRidge Hall. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. and is always a joyful Christmas celebration. Reservations should be made with Judy Brooks, Treasurer, by December 7.

Secretary’s Report: The October 17, 2022 minutes were approved as written for filing. Judi Henson offered a clarification to the September 17, 2022 minutes. There are three steps to getting a marker installed on/at a DAR member’s grave. First, obtain the Permission for a DAR Member to Obtain a DAR Insignia to be Placed at Site of her Internment Form from the NSDAR Members’ Website under the Historian General forms, and have it signed by the Chapter Regent. Second, order the marker and install it. Third, file the DAR Member Grave Marker Report Form through the Chapter Regent. Contact Judi Henson, or the Chapter Regent for more information.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks filed the Treasurer’s Report for audit.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported a membership of 75 and she is currently working with four prospective members.

The Service to America report was given by Judi Henson. Our chapter has recorded 2,163 hours since January 1, 2022. Members were reminded to record service hours.

Regent Snyder gave the C.A.R. report.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 11:55 AM. Hostesses for the day were Judy Brooks and Lana Seeberg.

The next meeting will be Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at BrownRidge Hall.

-Jeanne Evans, Acting Recording Secretary