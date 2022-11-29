Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital Earns ENERGY STAR® Certification

Mercy Health announced on Tuesday that its Urbana Hospital has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® certification for superior energy performance. This is the 3rd consecutive year the hospital has received the recognition, reflecting a legacy of continued energy savings.

“Improving the energy efficiency of our nation’s buildings is critical to protecting our environment,” said Cindy Jacobs, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. “From the boiler room to the board room, organizations are leading the way by making their buildings more efficient and earning the EPA’s ENERGY STAR® certification.”

ENERGY STAR® certified buildings and plants are verified to perform in the top 25 percent of buildings nationwide, based on weather-normalized source energy use that considers occupancy, hours of operation, and other key metrics. It is the only energy efficiency certification in the United States that is based on actual, verified energy performance.

“We’re honored to earn the ENERGY STAR® for superior energy performance at Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital and appreciate the efforts of everyone who has been involved in its efficient operation,” said Bob Jenkins, Director of Plant Operations at Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. “Saving energy is just one of the ways we show our community we care, and that we’re committed to doing our part to protect the environment and public health, both today and for future generations.”

Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital’s ENERGY STAR® score is 83, meaning it’s more energy efficient than 83% of similar properties nationwide. Houseman credits this success to sustainability initiatives such as eliminating desflurane as an anesthetic gas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Because of this change, Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital avoided releasing 10.72 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent(s) into the atmosphere in 2021. This is the equivalent of 2.3 driven passenger vehicles driving 26,600 miles and using 1,206 gallons of gasoline.

On average, ENERGY STAR® certified buildings and plants use 35 percent less energy, cause 35 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and are less expensive to operate than their peers—all without sacrifices in performance or comfort.

To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all 50 states have earned the ENERGY STAR® certification. For more information, visit www.energystar.gov/buildings.

Submitted story

Info from Mercy Health

Info from Mercy Health