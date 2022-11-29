Mechanicsburg Public Library December activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

________

Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 4:30 pm-5:30 pm: Watercolor Christmas Cards with Lisa All Ages. Come make a watercolor ornament Christmas card for the holidays. Taught by Lisa Ware.

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Christmas Joy String Art Ages 18 +. Spark some joy this holiday season with this fun Christmas craft! This kit includes everything you need to make a festive home decoration or a Christmas gift for a special someone. Simply wind and wrap the string around the letters to form the word “joy.”

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 11 am-11:45 am: Story Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are appreciated.

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 2 pm-7pm: Quilt Guild All Ages. Are you interested in quilts? Quilted a little? Been quilting for years. Whatever your level, join our group and share the craft with others.

Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 11 am-12 pm: Christmas Joy String Art Ages 18 +. Spark some joy this holiday season with this fun Christmas craft! This kit includes everything you need to make a festive home decoration or a Christmas gift for a special someone. Simply wind and wrap the string around the letters to form the word “joy.”

Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 – 12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 10 am-3 pm Christmas in the Village All Ages. The Mechanicsburg Public Library schedule for Christmas in the Village.

Santa PAWS 10 – 11:30 AM Come read I Am Max by Astrid Holm to Izzy (therapy dog). Izzy is part of DOGTORS Animal Assisted Therapy from Springfield.

Grab and go holiday themed crafts 10 AM – 3 PM

Santa Letter Drop Off 10 AM – 3 PM

Book Sale 10 AM – 3 PM

Read with Buddy the Elf 11 AM

Read with Bonnie Ayers “The Story of Santa Claus’s Farm” 11:30 Am

Meet and greet with Elsa and Anna 12 – 2 PM

Monday, December 12, 2022 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s Club Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5th Grade. In December, we will explore the History of Hanukkah!

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Libby Intro with Ava Ages 18 +. Learn how to create an account with your library card and navigate the website to loan and hold books. In addition, Ava will show you how to make the switch from overdrive to Libby since the app is being discontinued next year.

Friday, December 16, 2022 from 12 pm-1 pm: Libby Intro with Ava Ages 18 +. Learn how to create an account with your library card and navigate the website to loan and hold books. In addition, Ava will show you how to make the switch from overdrive to Libby since the app is being discontinued next year.

Monday, December 19, 2022 from 5 pm-7 pm: Youth Christmas Party Ages 2 – 11. Come make fun holiday crafts to add to your Christmas decorations!

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Bible Kahoot Trivia All Ages. Show off your Bible knowledge at trivia! Please download the Kahoot app before coming!

Friday, December 23, 2022 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Holiday Music by the Sorensen Family All Ages. Come get in the holiday spirit with music by the Sorensen Family!

Saturday, December 24, 2022 All Day: Library is closed in observance of Christmas Eve.

Monday, December 26, 2022 All Day: Library is closed in observance of Christmas.

Saturday, December 31, 2022 All Day: Library is closed in observance of New Year’s Eve.

Monday, January 2, 2022 All Day: Library is closed in observance of New Year’s Day.

Coloring Contest! Kids ages 4-12 are invited to participate in a Christmas-themed coloring contest sponsored by the Friends of the Mechanicsburg Public Library. Pick up coloring sheets starting November 28 and return them by December 23.