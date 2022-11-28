Learn about Ice Age in Champaign County tour

The Ice Age Tour will be held throughout Champaign County on Dec. 10.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources will highlight four nature preserves in a tour focusing on glacial geology and its effects on the current landscape.

This tour, hosted by the ODNR, Division of Geological Survey and Division of Natural Areas and Preserves will feature geological, ecological and historical interpretation at four nature preserves in Champaign County.

This tour schedule is as follows:

-Cedar Bog State Nature Preserve, 1 p.m.

980 Woodburn Road, Urbana 43078

-Davey Woods State Nature Preserve, 2 p.m.

7661 Lonesome Road, St. Paris 43072

-Kiser Lake State Nature Preserve, 3 p.m.

3975 Kiser Lake Road, St. Paris 43072

-Siegenthaler Esker, 4 p.m.

5505 Couchman Road, West Liberty 43357

Single site participation is an option for those who are unable to commit to all four stops. For this reason, we will begin and end each site session promptly at the given times.

Participants should expect moderate levels of strenuous hiking and sturdy footwear is recommended. Participation will be limited to 20 people and pre-registration is required for this event. This program will take place, rain or shine.

Please contact Michelle Comer for questions and for registration at [email protected]

Submitted story

Info from ODNR

