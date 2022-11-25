PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Rayne is an adorable 3-month-old female Calico kitten. She and her three siblings came in with their mother who had been abandoned when her owner passed away. They are so cute and playful. Stop by today and meet them at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Champ and I just asked Santa for a new forever home … he said he would work on it for me!

I am a 2-year-old lab retriever boy and I am all of these things: friendly, gentle, affectionate, loyal, playful, smart, brave, curious, funny, quiet, dignified, and a couch potato. I am also good with other dogs, cats and children.

I was surrendered to the dog pound because my family had major changes and they knew that I would need a home where I could get more attention. The doggie warden knew I was a good boy, so he brought me to Barely Used Pets. I am house trained and I walk well on a leash. I really like playing with the other dogs here! I am ready for a new forever home where you have more time to spend with me and love on me! I was so happy to see Santa and hope he brings you to see me so you can be my new forever family. Please won’t you make a little room in your home and your heart for me?

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS and Barely Used Pets

