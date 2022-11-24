Dees Brew cuts ribbon

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Nov. 21 for Dees Brew Coffee Co.

Dees is located at 1300 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana with the hours of 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and closed on Sundays.

They offer a large variety of coffee drinks, non-coffee drinks, and seasonal specials. You can follow Dees Brew Coffee Co. on social media.

Pictured left to right are: Ann Stroud, Jana Weithman, Steve Brandeberry, Bailie Turner, Isaac Troutwine, Margie Dees, Bill Troutwine, Ezekiel Dees, Amiee Troutwine, Dana Thurman, Jessica Davis, Ollie Davis, Kerry Brugger, Rhonda Webber, Brandy Turner, Bryan Thurman, Robin Bowser, and Sara Neer. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_Dees-Brew-Coffee-Co-RC.jpg Pictured left to right are: Ann Stroud, Jana Weithman, Steve Brandeberry, Bailie Turner, Isaac Troutwine, Margie Dees, Bill Troutwine, Ezekiel Dees, Amiee Troutwine, Dana Thurman, Jessica Davis, Ollie Davis, Kerry Brugger, Rhonda Webber, Brandy Turner, Bryan Thurman, Robin Bowser, and Sara Neer. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Chamber

Info from Chamber