FFA members participate in job interview contests

The Urbana FFA chapter participated in three divisions of the Job Interview Leadership Development Events. The purpose of the Job Interview LDE is for FFA members to practice and demonstrate the skills needed in seeking employment in all areas of agriculture.

Each part of this event simulates real world experiences that students will have when seeking employment in the future. They have to type up a resume and cover letter. The contestant fills out an application at the beginning of the contest. They then are interviewed by a judge and are sent back to write a follow-up letter. The individuals went to the sub-district competition at West Liberty-Salem High School. Members competing were Lyza Forson, Nathan Deere and Paige Campbell.

The contest is divided up into five divisions. Forson participated in division two and placed 9th in her division. Deere participated in division three and placed 9th. Finally, Paige Campbell placed 6th in division four. We’d like to congratulate everyone on a job well done.

Urbana FFA Food Science Team competes at sub-district and district competitions

The Urbana FFA Chapter competed in both the Sub-District and District Food Science and Technology contests. The purpose of this contest is to stimulate learning activities in food science and technology related to the food industry and to assist students in developing a good working knowledge of sound principles used in a team decision-making process. To do this, the students are tested through seven parts including: the online test, food safety and sanitation, aroma identification, team product development, customer inquiry, math, food analysis, and taste testing.

Urbana competed in the Sub-District contest at West Liberty-Salem High School on Nov. 1. We had one team compete at the contest. The team consisted of Kianna Gsell, Madison McAlexander, Aaron Hernandez and Max Tucker and placed third. Placing in the top 10 individually were Hernandez 5th and Gsell 7th.

The four members who advanced to district for Urbana competed in the district contest at Big Walnut High School on Nov. 15. The team placed 6th out of nine teams.

Congratulations to all the participants for their hard work and accomplishments!

____

Respectfully Submitted,

Kianna Gsell