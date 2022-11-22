Veterans welcomed to Mechanicsburg Schools assemblies

MECHANICSBURG – On Friday, Nov. 11, Mechanicsburg Schools hosted assemblies to recognize veterans of our family, friends and community members.

The assemblies were split into two, recognizing veterans with connection to our middle and high school students, and finally our elementary students. Between the two programs, 97 veterans were recognized for their service from the United States Army, Air Force, Marines, Navy and Coast Guard.

Our high school band and choir gave excellent performances to honor our veterans, as well as our elementary students who were eager to show their talent.

Senior Master Sgt. Kristin Gould gave a speech to remind us all of what Veterans Day is all about and recounted her experiences to motivate students to always do their best even when no one is watching.

Officer John Shultz, the school’s resource officer, spoke on his military career of 33 years and the experiences he had during his stint in the U.S. Army and National Guard. Each building’s student council also participated in the programs to acknowledge our veterans and pass out certificates of appreciation to each individual who served.

We want to thank American Legion Donald Cannon Post #238 for the Presentation of Colors at both assemblies. The school also honored our veterans by providing a continental breakfast for them to enjoy with their families.

We look forward to these assemblies every year, hearing stories from those who have served, as well as showing our gratitude for all they’ve done.

Officer John Shultz, the school’s resource officer, speaks on his military career of 33 years during a Nov. 11 assembly. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_officer-shultz.jpg Officer John Shultz, the school’s resource officer, speaks on his military career of 33 years during a Nov. 11 assembly. Submitted photos Senior Master Sgt. Kristin Gould’s speech was a reminder of what Veterans Day is about. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_gould.jpg Senior Master Sgt. Kristin Gould’s speech was a reminder of what Veterans Day is about. Submitted photos Community members and veterans participate in the Nov. 11 assembly. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_veterans.jpg Community members and veterans participate in the Nov. 11 assembly. Submitted photos School students gather for the Nov. 11 assembly. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_assembly.jpg School students gather for the Nov. 11 assembly. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Story submitted by Brook Lightner of Mechanicsburg Schools

