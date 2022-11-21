Local students learn about healthcare careers

Junior high and high school students from Urbana Youth Center and Graham FLIGHT after-school program participated in the county’s first Career Power Hour on Nov. 10 at the Urbana Youth Center. This event was sponsored by the Champaign County Business School Liaison, the Urbana Youth Center and Graham FLIGHT after school program.

Representatives from Clark State Community College, CRSI, Green Hills Community, Mary Rutan Hospital and Mercy Health spoke to students about job opportunities during high school, and career opportunities beyond high school. Students learned about tuition reimbursement and other employee incentives. High school students were given the opportunity to complete applications with the assistance of Urbana Youth Center and Graham staff members.

The first 15 minutes of the Power Hour were dedicated to representatives introducing themselves and their businesses to students and the remainder of the time was more informal allowing students to circulate around the room to ask questions of the businesses. Some of these questions were prompted via a scavenger hunt form that students completed as they spoke to businesses, but many were unprompted.

Craig Meredith shared, “It is so important for middle school and high school students to have exposure to local business representatives so that they can begin to gain clarity related to both current and future employment opportunities. The first Power Hour was very well received by students. Before the event, students were unsure what to expect; however, after listening to several local healthcare professionals about local job possibilities and having the opportunity to ask these employers questions, the students were very energized. We can’t wait for the next Power Hour!”

The next Career Power Hour is scheduled for Dec. 8 at Graham High School and will focus on manufacturing careers within Champaign County. To learn more about this opportunity and to participate in this event, contact Christina Flowers, Champaign County Business School Liaison, at [email protected]

Middle school students ask questions of healthcare professionals at the Career Power Hour held on Nov. 10 at the Urbana Youth Center. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_Healthcare-Power-Hour5.jpg Middle school students ask questions of healthcare professionals at the Career Power Hour held on Nov. 10 at the Urbana Youth Center. Submitted photos/Christina Flowers Tonya West of Mercy Health shares the opportunities available at Mercy Health during the Career Power Hour held on Nov. 10 at the Urbana Youth Center. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_Healthcare-Power-Hour-7.jpg Tonya West of Mercy Health shares the opportunities available at Mercy Health during the Career Power Hour held on Nov. 10 at the Urbana Youth Center. Submitted photos/Christina Flowers Students circulated around the room to have small group discussions with healthcare professionals during the Career Power Hour held on Nov. 10 at the Urbana Youth Center. In photo, Vanessa Stidam of Mary Rutan Hospital answers questions from several students and shares the career opportunities at Mercy Health. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_Healthcare-Power-Hour3.jpg Students circulated around the room to have small group discussions with healthcare professionals during the Career Power Hour held on Nov. 10 at the Urbana Youth Center. In photo, Vanessa Stidam of Mary Rutan Hospital answers questions from several students and shares the career opportunities at Mercy Health. Submitted photos/Christina Flowers

Article provided by Christina Flowers, Champaign County Business School Liaison

