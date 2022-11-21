Wreaths Across America nears

The local Wreaths Across America commemoration is “full steam ahead” for Dec. 17 at noon. There is still time to order wreaths, and local organizers do not want anyone to miss the opportunity to thank the veterans who gave their lives for the country or the living servicemen and women who continue to keep the country safe.

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission to “Remember, Honor and Teach” is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad — including one sponsored locally at Oak Dale Cemetery in Urbana. The Urbana Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution is the local organizing group for the national effort.

The national organization’s goal is to preserve American history and heritage while providing lessons of character to help teach the next generation. Local citizens are encouraged to order a wreath for a veteran who has no family to honor him or her.

Wreaths Across America (WAA) is a national nonprofit organization founded by Morrill Worchester. Since 2007, WAA has partnered with organizations in every state across the country to donate balsam wreaths, adorned with a hand-tied red bow, to lay on the graves of United States veterans.

Order forms to sponsor local wreaths are available at the Champaign County Library, the Chamber of Commerce, the Senior Center, the Presbyterian Church, or by calling Pat Detwiler of the local DAR at 937-465-4446 or 937-597-4446.

Local organizers welcome participation and invite all to attend the service and place wreaths with other local volunteers. Cut-off date for ordering is Nov. 27. Price is $15 per wreath and each wreath is made of fresh balsam and features a red velvet bow.

Volunteers placed more than 1,700 balsam wreaths on graves of veterans buried at Oak Dale Cemetery in Urbana as part of the annual Wreaths Across America in December of 2021. This year’s event is currently accepting wreath sponsorships. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_AG3_3083.jpg Volunteers placed more than 1,700 balsam wreaths on graves of veterans buried at Oak Dale Cemetery in Urbana as part of the annual Wreaths Across America in December of 2021. This year’s event is currently accepting wreath sponsorships. Andrew Grimm Photography

Deadline looms for sponsoring wreaths

Staff report

Local info from Pat Detwiler on behalf of Urbana Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

