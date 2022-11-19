Brewery opens in Urbana

Urbana Brewing Co. (UBC) cut the ribbon on its new facility Friday afternoon in the northwest corner of Monument Square.

The brewery offers custom draft beers on tap brewed on site and also its own hand-crafted pizza. Beer options in the brewery’s “starting lineup” include ales and stouts with names like UBC Wheat, Centennial IPA, UBC Blonde, Kilted Climber, Park Ave. Pale Ale and Forgotten Oatmeal Stout. The menu also includes seltzers in various rotating flavors.

In addition to pizzas, the brewery’s food offerings include boneless chicken wings, beer cheese quesadillas, pretzels with beer cheese and cheesy garlic bread bites. Gluten-free options are available. There is also a children’s menu with similar foods.

The brewery is self-service with customers ordering and receiving their drinks at the bar and notifications given to customers when food is ready to pick up. Take-home options for beer will be available in the near future, according to UBC.

More than 100 people attended the grand opening event on Friday afternoon and sampled the new offerings.

According to its website, Urbana Brewing Co. enlisted the help of local artists and other small businesses to bring its vision of a unique and distinctive local brewery to life in Urbana.

The brewery’s plans include on-site brewing, modest meal options and a rooftop patio for summer events. The rooftop patio is limited capacity with restrictions.

“We are beyond grateful for our community’s support and look forward to providing a unique and fun destination our neighbors and friends will love, right around the corner,” the owners state on their website.

The brewery plans live music and other events and also promotes the schedule of popular local food trucks on its website.

According to UBC, its hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bartender McKenzie Callicoat pours a glass of ale during Friday’s grand opening of the Urbana Brewing Co. in downtown Urbana on Monument Square. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_callicoat.jpg Bartender McKenzie Callicoat pours a glass of ale during Friday’s grand opening of the Urbana Brewing Co. in downtown Urbana on Monument Square. Andrew Grimm Photography The Urbana Brewing Co. had its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce on Friday. The brewery is located in the northwest corner of Monument Square. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_ribbon.jpg The Urbana Brewing Co. had its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce on Friday. The brewery is located in the northwest corner of Monument Square. Andrew Grimm Photography Neal Pence, brewmaster at Urbana Brewing Co. in the northwest corner of Monument Square, samples the stout he crafted. The brewery officially opened on Friday with a ribbon cutting. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_pence.jpg Neal Pence, brewmaster at Urbana Brewing Co. in the northwest corner of Monument Square, samples the stout he crafted. The brewery officially opened on Friday with a ribbon cutting. Andrew Grimm Photography Kitchen lead Alyssa Grooms finishes making a pizza and prepares it to serve during the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Urbana Brewing Co. on Friday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_grooms.jpg Kitchen lead Alyssa Grooms finishes making a pizza and prepares it to serve during the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Urbana Brewing Co. on Friday. Andrew Grimm Photography

Located on Monument Square