PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Webber!

Webber is a 10-week-old male tiger and white short haired baby who came in without any siblings. Webber does get along well with the other kittens here and will do good in just about any home. Come visit him today at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Barely Used Pets

My name is Coco and I am an 8-year-old Chihuahua mix girl. I am all of these things: friendly, affectionate, loyal, playful, gentle, smart, curious, quiet, dignified and I am a couch potato!

I am good with other dogs, cats and children.

My family became homeless and we were all living in a car. It was getting too cold for us old dogs to be out with no heat. They brought us to Barely Used Pets so that we would be safe and warm and have food and so that we could find a new home! My partner, whose name is Chance, came with me to Barely Used Pets. He just got his new forever home. I would like to let everyone know that this is “Adopt a Senior Month.” Please come and see me and ask about the “Adopt-a-Senior” program for November. Please be my new forever family so we can spend the holidays together!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS and Barely Used Pets

