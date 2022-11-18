TIS cuts ribbon on new facility

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for True Inspection Services. True Inspection Services, LLC (TIS) is a certified engineering and construction management firm specializing in construction inspection and management services. TIS recently renovated and moved into the former Johnson Manufacturing building on Miami St. Learn more by visiting https://tisllc.com/.

Pictured from left to right are: Musse Mohamud, Greg Vogt, Andrew Bushur, Amy Portis, Doug Zimmerman, Tracey Heneveld, Stephen McCall, Beth Woodruff, Beverly Couts, Matt Quesenberry, Dan Phillips, Mayor Bill Bean, Melanie Quesenberry, Joe Timm, Angela Detrick, Barry Couts, Richard Ebert, Kelsie Russell, Ron Quesenberry and Patrick Quesenberry. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_TIS-RC.jpg Pictured from left to right are: Musse Mohamud, Greg Vogt, Andrew Bushur, Amy Portis, Doug Zimmerman, Tracey Heneveld, Stephen McCall, Beth Woodruff, Beverly Couts, Matt Quesenberry, Dan Phillips, Mayor Bill Bean, Melanie Quesenberry, Joe Timm, Angela Detrick, Barry Couts, Richard Ebert, Kelsie Russell, Ron Quesenberry and Patrick Quesenberry. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Champaign County Chamber of Commerce

