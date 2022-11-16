Shoemaker honored at state conference

ST. PARIS – In November at the Ohio Middle Level Association (OMLA) State Conference, Graham Middle School 8th grader Isabelle Shoemaker was recognized as the OMLA Female Student of the Year.

Her nomination by Principal Nick Guidera read, “Isabelle strives to be a leader among her peers and continues to grow in those skills. She is involved in our student PBIS leadership committee, Student Council, FFA, and is the Secretary of her 4-H chapter. With her time in the PBIS committee she has worked with peers to develop lessons that impact our school climate and culture and also lead assemblies. Isabelle will continually lead by example and model the way for her peers. She wants to make an impact on others and loves to work within a committee of like-minded individuals striving for change. Isabelle is a high honors student, in our accelerated pathway, who enjoys learning and being challenged. Isabelle sees that learning provides opportunity. As a hopeful doctor, she takes the opportunities of elective content and leadership roles to grow knowing it will impact her future.”

Shoemaker was awarded with a plaque, a $500 check, and the opportunity to speak to over 800 educators at the conference and introduce the dynamic keynote speaker.

Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Graham Local Schools

